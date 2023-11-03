Clemson parents create pregame tradition

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - College football is full of traditions.

The Clemson football team and its fans have a long list of proud, cherished traditions they have collected over the years but under head coach Dabo Swinney, the parents have created their own as well.

“It’s not just a team, it’s a family and that starts at the top,” said Tristan Leigh’s mother Laura Leigh. “Coach Swinney makes it very clear the minute you’re on this team that you’re a family.”

Shortly after the Tiger Walk, the parents of the players, along with any family and friends joining them for the game, are invited to meet at the end of the walk.

It is there that Leigh, the team mom delivers any announcements, and invites everyone to introduce themselves, before inviting them to bow their heads in prayer.

“It’s just an incredible culture that Coach Swinney has built here,” said Will Shipley’s parents James and Tammy. “Our son being a part of it is so special to us, and all these parents and families, it literally is a family culture.”

Completely voluntary, the prayer is delivered each week by a different parent, from any denomination.

“We ask that you protect them and take care of them as they go into this game,” Peter Woods’ father Jermaine Woods prayed ahead of a Clemson home game this year. “We thank you for our boys, who sacrifice so much of their time and energy for the sport we love. In God we pray that you’re goodness and mercy should follow them every day of their life.”

The words always encouraging, uplifting, and hopeful. Asking God to protect their sons as they head into battle.

“We believe in the power of prayer,” said Cade Klubnik’s father Tod Klubnik. “God hears our prayers and he answers them. We’re not praying for victory. We’re praying for safety, we’re praying for the kids to do their best and just for it to be a great day for everybody and we believe that God answers those kinds of prayers.”

The parents of starting quarterback Cade Klubnik, feel blessed the power of prayer goes beyond game day.

“We’re just so thankful for the coaches and the culture and the love that they have for one another,” said Tod Klubnik. “The love they pour into Cade and all the other kids. As a parent that’s all you could ask for. They’re helping shape these guys to be great men.”

“It’s not just about football,” said Cade’s mom Kim Klubnik. “We like to win! But it’s about them as men.”

“Coming together as a group and praying together means a lot because we feel like we’re bonding together,” said Leigh, “but we all have that same feeling and that same unity and so it means the world to be able to get that boost right before we go in and watch the game.”

