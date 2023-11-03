Deputies searching for suspect following incident at Oconee Nuclear Station

Driver wanted following incident
Driver wanted following incident(Oconee County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:30 PM EDT
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating following an incident at the Oconee Nuclear Station Thursday night.

Deputies said they responded to the plant at around 8:05 p.m. after someone reported that a car had driven through the exit side of the gate on the part of the facility facing Highway 183.

According to deputies, once the driver hit the pop-up barricades that plant security activated, they backed the vehicle up and went down a dirt road where Duke Energy security members blocked the car in.

Deputies stated that the driver then drove through a fence after trying to hit the security officers there. There, the driver drove out of the plant’s exit, where he tried to hit a security member’s truck before going back onto Highway 183 and onto a property on Jones Mill Road, where shots were fired. Deputies added that they are currently unsure what the source of the gunshots was.

Deputies are currently searching for this suspect. They described his car as a 2002 Toyota Camry that has a license plate from Arkansas with tag number 380VDR.

Anyone with information about this car or the driver is asked to call 911 immediately.

