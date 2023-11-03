Former Furman basketball player returns from Israel

His first game for Galil Elion was set for last month on October 8th but before he ever took the floor, Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel
By Beth Hoole
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Former Furman men’s basketball player Mike Bothwell signed to play in Israel. His first game for Galil Elion was set for last month on October 8th but before he ever took the floor, Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel. He sat down with Sports Director Beth Hoole to discuss his time overseas and what it was like getting to know the Israeli people. He also shares the terrifying moments of being evacuated to Greece, and the lasting impact the experience has had on him.

