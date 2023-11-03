FOX Carolina and Ingles partner for Operation Coat Drive

We are collecting new and gently used coats, hats, scarves, gloves and other winter wear from Dec. 5 through Dec. 16 at more than two dozen locations across the Upstate.(FOX Carolina News)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
FOX Carolina is partnering with our sponsor Ingles for the 2023 Operation Coat Drive!

Friday, Nov. 3 through Thursday, Nov. 30, you can drop off new or gently used coats, hats, scarves, gloves, or other winter wear at one of more than two dozen locations across the Upstate. Child and adult sizes are welcome! Please be sure to check your donations for any tears or stains before donating.

Boxes are located inside FOX Carolina’s lobby, Ingles stores across the Upstate, and in select Western North Carolina stores.

All donations will go to benefit our nonprofit partner, The Salvation Army.

Click here for a full list of participating drop-off locations.

