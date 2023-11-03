Gamecocks Defeat Wofford in Charity Exhibition

COLUMBIA, S.C. (Gamecocks Athletics) – South Carolina erased a 17-point halftime deficit to defeat Wofford, 60-57, in Wednesday’s charity exhibition game supporting the Maui Strong Fund.

The Terriers came out hot the first 20 minutes shooting 48.3 percent (14-for-29) in the first half including six 3s. Wofford held Carolina to just 20.0 percent shooting 6-for-30 in the first half and 1-of-12 from behind the arc.

The Gamecocks responded in the second half with a quick 8-0 run thanks to a pair of triples from former Wofford standout B.J. Mack, now a graduate transfer at South Carolina.

Later on, a 13-1 run gave Carolina its first lead of the game with 10:25 to go in the second half. The lead was stretched to five after a Zachary Davis 3 made it 55-50 with 3:04 to go.

Wofford cut the deficit to one with 17 seconds left but junior guards Myles Stute and Meechie Johnson went 4-for-4 at the line over the final 11 seconds of the game icing it for the home team.

Mack led all scorers with 14 points thanks to an efficient 5-of-9 shooting night.

