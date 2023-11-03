Gamecocks Defeat Wofford in Charity Exhibition

South Carolina head coach Lamont Paris, left, speaks with Gregory Jackson II (23) during the...
South Carolina head coach Lamont Paris, left, speaks with Gregory Jackson II (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)(Sean Rayford | AP)
By Beth Hoole
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (Gamecocks Athletics) – South Carolina erased a 17-point halftime deficit to defeat Wofford, 60-57, in Wednesday’s charity exhibition game supporting the Maui Strong Fund.

The Terriers came out hot the first 20 minutes shooting 48.3 percent (14-for-29) in the first half including six 3s. Wofford held Carolina to just 20.0 percent shooting 6-for-30 in the first half and 1-of-12 from behind the arc.

The Gamecocks responded in the second half with a quick 8-0 run thanks to a pair of triples from former Wofford standout B.J. Mack, now a graduate transfer at South Carolina.

Later on, a 13-1 run gave Carolina its first lead of the game with 10:25 to go in the second half. The lead was stretched to five after a Zachary Davis 3 made it 55-50 with 3:04 to go.

Wofford cut the deficit to one with 17 seconds left but junior guards Myles Stute and Meechie Johnson went 4-for-4 at the line over the final 11 seconds of the game icing it for the home team.

Mack led all scorers with 14 points thanks to an efficient 5-of-9 shooting night.

