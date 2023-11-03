Grammy Award-winning singer Lauren Daigle adding more stops to her 2024 tour

FILE -- Lauren Daigle performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on Saturday, April...
FILE -- Lauren Daigle performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on Saturday, April 27, 2019, in New Orleans.(Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Two-time Grammy Award-winning singer Lauren Daigle is adding multiple dates to her 2024 tour.

According to multiple reports, Daigle’s Kaleidoscope Tour will be kicking off next year in North Carolina in February before wrapping up in June in Alabama.

Billboard reports that Daigle’s single “Thank God I Do” was atop its Hot Christian Songs chart in September and became one of seven hits to have led Hot Christian Songs for at least 20 weeks since the list launched in June 2003.

The 32-year-old singer is currently touring until the end of the year with scheduled stops in California, Oregon and Texas.

More information on tickets and tour stops can be found online.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Deadly crash
SCHP: Driver killed in early morning crash in Landrum
Nathanael Deese
Former Greenville Co. teacher’s license suspended following 2022 charges
Generic arrest image
2 charged after chase ends in Pickens County Tuesday night
christmas lights generic
Upstate radio station launches 24/7 Christmas music

Latest News

A police officer and dog investigate at the property of Erin Patterson in Leongatha, Australia,...
A lunch host is accused of killing her ex-husband’s parents and aunt with poisonous mushrooms
Raymond Moody pleaded guilty to raping and killing Brittanee Drexel, who disappeared over a...
New civil lawsuit filed against Brittanee Drexel’s killer, Myrtle Beach hotel
Meth found in backyard in Western North Carolina
Meth found in backyard in Western North Carolina
Army veteran interview
U.S. Army Veteran who fought in Ukraine gives story of being Russian Prisoner of War
Secretary of State Antony Blinken tells the Senate Appropriations Committee that the United...
Biden says 74 US dual nationals have left Gaza Strip as he dispatches Blinken to Mideast