Grammy Award-winning singer Lauren Daigle coming to Greenville on 2024 tour

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two-time Grammy Award-winning singer Lauren Daigle plans to stop in Greenville on her 2024 tour.

Daigle’s Kaleidoscope Tour will make a stop in Greenville at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Dec. 9. The concert will start at 7:30 p.m.

Billboard reports that Daigle’s single “Thank God I Do” was atop its Hot Christian Songs chart in September and became one of seven hits to have led Hot Christian Songs for at least 20 weeks since the list launched in June 2003.

The 32-year-old singer is currently touring until the end of the year with scheduled stops in California, Oregon and Texas.

