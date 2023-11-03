Greenville Homeless Alliance adds Housing Navigator, releases 2023 Unsheltered report

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - According to a new report, 4,136 adults and children experienced homelessness last year in Greenville County. The housing crisis continues to grow more dire—and remains a top concern for Mayoral and City-Council candidates.

The unsheltered brief from the Greenville Homeless Alliance shines a light on the needs of those who face the highest barriers to find housing. It’s why the GHA has a new staff member dedicated solely to helping those with little to no options.

DeAndra Hillman’s family has history in Greenville, she grew up in Southerside. Now, she holds a position to help her neighbors challenged by housing barriers.

“It is definitely rewarding to be able to get back to a community that I come from,” she said.

She’s the new Greenville Homeless Alliance Housing Navigator.

“We feel like we’re not being able to make progress to getting folks that are ready for housing into situations where they can be housed,” said Addy Matney, the Executive Director of Piedmont Health Foundation, which helped create the position.

GHA’s newest unsheltered report found the county has 450 shelter beds and almost all are full most nights. Housing assistance programs say when people are ready to leave emergency shelters they have nowhere to go.

“Increasing the stock of available housing and connecting those that are ready to be housed–that was where a gap was identified,” said Matney.

And that’s also where Hillman comes in.

“What we would call affordable is not affordable for them,” she said. ”Most of those that are chronically homeless don’t really have the income requirements for the housing that is available in Greenville County.”

Hillman’s role is focused on assisting those who make 30 percent the area median income-- around $26,000 annually for a family of 4 and those who’ve been homeless for more than a year, or multiple times. She’ll work to increase the number of housing providers and connect them with people through shelters and assistance programs.

“They just need support honestly, someone to take a risk on them.” Hillman said.

The Greenville Homeless Alliance identified solutions they believe would help that includes more supportive housing and options like tiny homes. To read the full report click here.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.