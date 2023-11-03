Increased fire danger in McDowell County, officials say

Fire breaks out
Fire breaks out(KTTC)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - McDowell County Emergency Management said there is an increased fire danger across the county due to dry conditions.

Officials said a dry high pressure is expected to continue over the region through the weekend and into the early part of next week. There is currently no rainfall in the forecast for the next 7 days.

McDowell County is currently experiencing moderate to severe drought conditions.

According to officials, outdoor burning is not recommended. If you do burn, use extreme caution since fires can quickly get out of hand under these conditions.

