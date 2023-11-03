Man charged after fire reportedly set inside Madison County Courthouse

MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced that a man was recently charged after a fire was allegedly set inside the Madison County Courthouse.

Deputies said they responded to the courthouse on November 1 after someone reported the fire.

According to deputies, they investigated the scene and determined that someone had set the fire intentionally.

Deputies stated that through forensic evidence, they identified Timothy Kuhns as the suspect allegedly responsible for the fire and took him into custody, where he was charged with felony burning of certain buildings and injury to personal property. They added that Kuhns was booked into the Madison County Detention Center and given a $50,000 Secured Bond.

