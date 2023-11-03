Montgomery, Rangers Win World Series

By Beth Hoole
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PHOENIX – Jordan Montgomery and the Texas Rangers are World Series champions after their 5-0 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks Wednesday night (Nov. 1) at Chase Field. The Rangers won the series four games to one (4-1) to win their first title in franchise history.

Montgomery becomes the fourth Gamecock alum to win a World Series ring. Mookie Wilson won one with the New York Mets in 1986 while Jackie Bradley Jr. and Steve Pearce won a ring with the Boston Red Sox in 2018.

Montgomery started Game 2 of the World Series, pitching six innings and allowing four runs. He went 3-1 in the 2023 postseason with a 2.90 ERA and 17 strikeouts in six games pitched and five starts.

Montgomery was facing off against another Gamecock alum in the Diamondbacks’ Christian Walker, making sure that Carolina would have a World Series champion. Walker had three hits in Game 4 and had a single and a walk in Wednesday night’s Game 5.

