Officials close western NC campground after bear rips side of camper

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAPPHIRE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina State Parks and Recreation officials said Gorges State Park campground is closed after a not-so-little visitor ripped the side of a camper on Wednesday night.

Park officials said visitors and the bear are fine and park staff are working on implementing bear aversion tactics.

Due to the incident, Gorges campground is closed for the next two weeks. Officials said if you have a camping reservation between now and November 16, you will receive a full refund.

According to officials, the park remains open for day-use but visitors are advised to always use caution at all state parks in bear country.

Park officials offered a few tips after the camper incident:

  • Be aware. Try to make noise periodically, and don’t use earbuds.
  • Don’t hike alone if possible. Take someone with you.
  • Always keep your pets on a leash or leave them at home.
  • Pack or dispose of all food and trash.
  • Do no approach a bear or try to give it food.

If you encounter a bear, back away slowly and quietly in the opposite direction.

