Prisma Health gives update on negotiations with Unitedhealthcare

Prisma Health eliminates positions
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Prisma Health officials gave an update Friday regarding the company’s negotiations with Unitedhealthcare.

Officials said currently, Prisma Health will still be out of network with all UnitedHealthcare insurance plans starting on January 1, 2024. They added that the discussions are continuing, but no meaningful progress has been made.

The company also released the following statement regarding the negotiations.

In September, Prisma filed a lawsuit claiming Unitedhealthcare made inflammatory and inaccurate statements. However, a judge denied their request.

