Prisma Health gives update on negotiations with Unitedhealthcare

As it stands today, Prisma Health will be out of network with all UnitedHealthcare insurance plans on Jan. 1, 2024. We have been attempting in good faith to negotiate agreements with UnitedHealthcare that reimburse us for the increased costs for medical care we are providing to patients covered under their insurance products. Although those discussions are continuing, there has been no meaningful progress as of today.

We believe our patients need to know where things stand so they have the time and information they need to make informed decisions about their healthcare insurance coverage and network. We are communicating this information directly to our patients with UnitedHealthcare insurance, including those with a UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage plan. During the annual Medicare Open Enrollment period, which runs through Dec. 7, 2023, patients can choose a Medicare Advantage plan that includes Prisma Health doctors, nurses and hospitals as in-network options.

Prisma Health and other major health insurance companies in South Carolina have partnered and come to an agreement on fair contract terms that recognize the extraordinary inflationary cost increases Prisma Health is bearing for their health plan members. Unfortunately, UnitedHealthcare has not.

We deeply appreciate the trust that our patients place in us. We will continue to work on their behalf, and we remain at the negotiating table in the event UnitedHealthcare wants to discuss a fair arrangement.

A list of insurance plans that include Prisma Health as in-network providers is posted on the Prisma Health website at www.PrismaHealth.org/Insurance.