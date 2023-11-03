Spartanburg police searching for suspects in shooting that injured one

One person is injured
One person is injured(WHNS)
By Thomas Gore
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officers in Spartanburg say they are searching for suspects accused in a shooting that left one person injured and caused a school to go on lockdown near Crescent Avenue and Crestview Drive on Friday.

According to police, the incident happened around 12:15 Friday afternoon when Spartanburg County E911 informed police that the victim was laying in the road asking for help after being shot multiple times near the stomach. The Early Learning Center went on lockdown while officers searched the area.

The victim claimed they were shot by three to four juveniles but fled the scene prior to police arriving in the area.

Police have deployed K-9 units to aid in the search for the suspect.

The victim was transported to the hospital.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathanael Deese
Former Greenville Co. teacher’s license suspended following 2022 charges
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Joel Creech
NC man sentenced after over 3 pounds of methamphetamine found buried in backyard
Driver wanted following incident
Search continues for suspect who drove through Oconee Nuclear Station gate
Spider
Study: Giant parachuting spiders are ‘spreading like wildfire’ in SC

Latest News

Easley mayoral candidates make pitches
Easley mayoral candidates make pitches
Easley mayoral candidates on top issues
Easley mayoral candidates on top issues
Water main break
Water main break affecting service in Six Mile area, officials say
Country music star Lee Brice to surprise Clemson fans at restaurant