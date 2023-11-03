Spartanburg police searching for suspects in shooting that injured one

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officers in Spartanburg say they are searching for suspects accused in a shooting that left one person injured and caused a school to go on lockdown near Crescent Avenue and Crestview Drive on Friday.

According to police, the incident happened around 12:15 Friday afternoon when Spartanburg County E911 informed police that the victim was laying in the road asking for help after being shot multiple times near the stomach. The Early Learning Center went on lockdown while officers searched the area.

The victim claimed they were shot by three to four juveniles but fled the scene prior to police arriving in the area.

Police have deployed K-9 units to aid in the search for the suspect.

The victim was transported to the hospital.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.