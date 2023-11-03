Starting to warm up, beautiful weekend weather

FOX Carolina's Katherine Noel has the latest on your Friday forecast.
By Katherine Noël, Chrissy Kohler and Kendra Kent
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After a cold start to the day, temperatures slowly start to warm which is a continued trend seen through the weekend into next week.

Friday afternoon finally gets temperatures heading in the warmer direction. Highs warm to the 60s with a mainly sunny sky. By the weekend, we’re back up above normal with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s and overnight lows in the 40s. Plus it’s sunny and dry so all your outdoor plans are a go!

3day
3day(3day)

There is no rain in sight until maybe late next week, but it’s still up in the air. The drought continues to get worse. And while the end of the growing season means you may think it doesn’t matter, the winter drought can still have big impacts on your plants. Be sure to continue to water on nights when temperatures won’t drop below freezing.

Also, don’t forget daylight saving time comes to an end this weekend. Set your clocks back before you go to bed Saturday night, as we fall back overnight at 2 a.m. on Sunday, November 5. This means sunsets for the time being will return to within the 5 p.m. hour starting Sunday.

daylight saving ends
daylight saving ends(daylight saving ends)

Next week continues with warmer weather, with highs ranging in the low to upper 70s.

5day
5day(5day)

