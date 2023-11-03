U.S. Army veteran who was help as a P.O.W. by Russians during Ukraine War visits Upstate

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Alex Drueke, a U.S. Army Veteran who went to Ukraine to fight against Russia last year as a private citizen, is in the Upstate and sharing his story of being held as a Russian Prisoner of War for 105 days.

“Anytime I get an opportunity like this where I can come, and I can express my thoughts on the ground experience of how fierce the Ukrainian fighters are, how strong the Ukrainian people are, how many war crimes Russia is guilty of,” he said.

Drueke went to Ukraine to help the country six weeks after the Russian invasion. He had no previous connection to the country but says it has become his second home.

“It wasn’t even a choice to go. It was something I felt compelled to do. I felt like I had to do it because this was a clear instance of good versus evil,” said Drueke.

While in Ukraine, Drueke was taken prisoner by Russians for three and a half months. He described the experience as brutal and said he was tortured, interrogated, beaten, and starved before being released in a prisoner exchange.

“Humor kept us alive, resilience helped me keep my dignity and my honor through this situation, and gratitude coming back, I appreciate the little things in ways that I never did before,” he said.

After a year of reflecting, Drueke feels the experience actually made him a better person and plans on going back to Ukraine next spring to help train soldiers.

For now, he’s in the Upstate to speak at a fundraiser for the Protez Foundation, which helps give wounded Ukrainian soldiers prosthetics.

“War fatigue is a real thing, but the answer to it is to give Ukraine what it needs now so it can end the war now,” said Drueke.

