Water main break affecting service in Six Mile area, officials say

SIX MILE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Water said a water main break is affecting the water service in the Six Mile area on Friday.

According to the company, the break took place late Thursday night into Friday morning and was immediately addressed.

Customers may may experience an interruption of service or a reduction in normal water pressure until repairs are completed. The affected water main is being repaired as quickly as possible.

Officials said there has been no confirmed contamination of the water system in this area.

Wholesale customers are asked to please refrain from irrigation at this time.

Greenville Water is working to correct the problem as quickly as possible and will notify its customers when the issue is resolved.

Anyone with question should call Greenville Water at 864-241-6000.

