African-American pastors endorse candidate for upcoming Greenville City Council election

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A group of African-American Pastors in Greenville announced Thursday that they are endorsing a candidate for an upcoming City Council election for the at-large district in Greenville.

In the following statement released Thursday, the group stated that they were endorsing Republican Randall Fowler for the seat over incumbent Democrat Dorothy Dowe.

Dowe has held the council seat since 2019 when she defeated incumbent Republican George Fletcher. In recent years, Dowe has been pushed to increase the money going into affordable housing and supported preserving green spaces and investing in infrastructure. She has backed public safety, including supporting de-escalation and use-of-force training for police.

Fowler and Dowe will face off in the general election on November 7. Polls will open at 7:00 a.m. that morning and close at 7:00 p.m.

