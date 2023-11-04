Car show held to raise money for homeless veteran battling cancer

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mizfitz of the Upstate held its Third Annual Mizfitz Military Car show to raise money for a local veteran.

This year, the group is raising money for Paul Self, who served in Iran and Korea.

Self is currently homeless and living in a Veteran transition home in Spartanburg. He is working through several medical issues including cancer.

The proceeds will help him get the necessary repairs needed for his car, so he will be able to get to his appointments and attend school to obtain his CDL.

The Mizfitz held a silent auction with items donated by local and national businesses.

The event was held at Harley Davidson of Greenville on Saturday.

