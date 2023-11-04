Crews respond to apartment fire in Spartanburg on Friday afternoon

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Fire Department said crews responded to a fire at the Bluff’s Apartments on Friday afternoon.

Officials said they responded to the apartment complex along Vanderbilt Lane at around 1:50 p.m. and found smoke coming from the attic.

According to officials, they determined that the fire likely came from the area between two apartments, and spread to the attics.

Officials stated that crews extinguished the flames and no injuries were reported. However, eight apartments were impacted, including two that were deemed unsafe.

Officials confirmed that they are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

