Crews respond to apartment fire in Spartanburg on Friday afternoon

Fire generic WHNS
Fire generic WHNS(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Fire Department said crews responded to a fire at the Bluff’s Apartments on Friday afternoon.

Officials said they responded to the apartment complex along Vanderbilt Lane at around 1:50 p.m. and found smoke coming from the attic.

According to officials, they determined that the fire likely came from the area between two apartments, and spread to the attics.

Officials stated that crews extinguished the flames and no injuries were reported. However, eight apartments were impacted, including two that were deemed unsafe.

Officials confirmed that they are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathanael Deese
Former Greenville Co. teacher’s license suspended following 2022 charges
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Doyle Whisenhunt
Suspect charged after allegedly driving through Oconee Nuclear Station gate
Joel Creech
NC man sentenced after over 3 pounds of methamphetamine found buried in backyard
Spider
Study: Giant parachuting spiders are ‘spreading like wildfire’ in SC

Latest News

The race for Greenville City Council's At-Large district
The race for Greenville City Council's At-Large district
Discussions continue between Prisma and United Health
Discussions continue between Prisma and United Health
J.L. Mann blows out Blythewood in first-round playoff win.
Game of the Week: J.L. Mann blows out Blythewood in first-round playoff win
J.L. Mann blows out Blythewood in first-round playoff win.
J.L. Mann blows out Blythewood in first-round playoff win