Homes evacuated as crews work to contain fire in Henderson County

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Edneyville Fire Department said an area is being evacuated as crews work to contain rapid burning fire that started in a wooded area Friday afternoon.

According to officials, crews arrived on scene in the Poplar area to a nearly 3-acre fire at around 3:40 p.m. on Friday.

Officials said crews got an initial hand line around the fire but conditions were so dry and the fuel load heavy that the lines did not contain.

At this time, they called in additional resources and assistance from all Henderson County agencies as well as Buncombe, Transylvania and Polk Counties.

The fire was about 40% contained at around midnight.

However, at around 5 a.m. on Saturday, November 4, fire conditions changed as wind picked up to 20 miles per hour and humidity levels were in the low teens.

Crews were later called to the Kyles Creek Road area where an abandoned structure was destroyed and two others were damaged. Evacuations of the upper end of Kyles Creek Road have started as about 150 firefighters are currently working to contain the fire.

