Homes evacuated as crews work to contain fire in Henderson County

Fire engine generic
Fire engine generic(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Edneyville Fire Department said an area is being evacuated as crews work to contain rapid burning fire that started in a wooded area Friday afternoon.

According to officials, crews arrived on scene in the Poplar area to a nearly 3-acre fire at around 3:40 p.m. on Friday.

Officials said crews got an initial hand line around the fire but conditions were so dry and the fuel load heavy that the lines did not contain.

At this time, they called in additional resources and assistance from all Henderson County agencies as well as Buncombe, Transylvania and Polk Counties.

The fire was about 40% contained at around midnight.

However, at around 5 a.m. on Saturday, November 4, fire conditions changed as wind picked up to 20 miles per hour and humidity levels were in the low teens.

Crews were later called to the Kyles Creek Road area where an abandoned structure was destroyed and two others were damaged. Evacuations of the upper end of Kyles Creek Road have started as about 150 firefighters are currently working to contain the fire.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doyle Whisenhunt
Suspect charged after allegedly driving through Oconee Nuclear Station gate
Joel Creech
NC man sentenced after over 3 pounds of methamphetamine found buried in backyard
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Nathanael Deese
Former Greenville Co. teacher’s license suspended following 2022 charges
Spider
Study: Giant parachuting spiders are ‘spreading like wildfire’ in SC

Latest News

Wheelchair stolen from Anderson Co. walking trail
Deputies recover custom-made wheelchair stolen from Anderson Co. walking trail
Officials searching for information regarding hit-and-run incident in Spartanburg.
Troopers searching for suspect following hit-and-run incident
Earthquake
Earthquake confirmed near Tennessee, North Carolina border
Fire generic WHNS
Crews respond to apartment fire in Spartanburg on Friday afternoon