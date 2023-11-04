Earthquake confirmed near Tennessee, North Carolina border

Earthquake
Earthquake(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYSON CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed an earthquake near the Tennessee and North Carolina border on Saturday morning.

According to USGS officials, the earthquake was detected at around 7:27 a.m. 4.6 miles west south west of Bryson City and 31.3 miles south of Sevierville, Tennessee.

The earthquake had a magnitude of 2.4 and depth of 13 kilometers.

