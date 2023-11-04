FOX Carolina Tailgate Show: Clemson and South Carolina try to end recent losing streaks

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson and South Carolina are back in action this week as both teams try to bounce back from a series of losses.

FOX Carolina’s college football analysts Corey Miller and Patrick Sapp joined Sports Director Beth Hoole to discuss what both teams need to do.

Dabo Swinney was in the headlines again this week following comments on his call-in radio show. Our analysts discuss his comments and the reaction that people around the country had to them.

The Tigers and the Gamecocks are both trying to bounce back from losing streaks this week. Our analysts talk about Clemson’s matchup with Notre Dame and what South Carolina needs to do to make a bowl game.

The first College Football Playoff rankings of the year were released this week. Our analysts break down the list and talk about some of the biggest matchups of the week in Pick ‘Em.

