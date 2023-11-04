Game of the Week: J.L. Mann blows out Blythewood in first-round playoff win

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - J.L. Mann’s defense dominated and its offense finally came around at the end of the first half for a huge 44-0 win over Blythewood in the first round of the high school football playoffs.

After not scoring for the first 20 minutes of the game, J.L. Mann scored two touchdowns in three minutes at the end of the first half. The Patriots took a 14-0 lead into the half and then the floodgates opened for 30 more points in the second half.

Head Coach Steve Watson spoke about his team’s mentality behind the offensive turnaround.

“I mean I definitely expect the guys to respond to adversity,” Watson said. “That’s what we teach them to do and that’s what they did. They responded to an adverse situation, and they bounced back and they played for each other tonight.”

J.L. Mann advances to host Spartanburg in the second round of the playoffs next week.

