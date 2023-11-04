Greenville Co. deputies searching for suspect following shooting, carjackings

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office says they’re searching for a suspect following a shooting and several carjackings.

Officials say they were called to a shooting as well as several related car-jackings in the Collins Rd. area just before 1:30 Saturday afternoon.

Officials say the investigation brought deputies to North Glassy Mountain Rd. where an active search is underway.

Deputies say they’re searching for an adult male suspect, last seen wearing no shirt and khaki shorts or pants.

