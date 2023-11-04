Greenville Co. deputies searching for suspect following shooting, carjackings

(KTTC)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office says they’re searching for a suspect following a shooting and several carjackings.

Officials say they were called to a shooting as well as several related car-jackings in the Collins Rd. area just before 1:30 Saturday afternoon.

Officials say the investigation brought deputies to North Glassy Mountain Rd. where an active search is underway.

Deputies say they’re searching for an adult male suspect, last seen wearing no shirt and khaki shorts or pants.

Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquake
Earthquake confirmed near Tennessee, North Carolina border
Doyle Wayne Whisenhunt
Suspect charged after allegedly driving through Oconee Nuclear Station gate
Joel Creech
NC man sentenced after over 3 pounds of methamphetamine found buried in backyard
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Officials searching for information regarding hit-and-run incident in Spartanburg.
Troopers searching for suspect following hit-and-run incident

Latest News

The Mizfitz of the Upstate held its Third Annual Mizfitz Military Car show to raise money for a...
Car show held to raise money for homeless veteran battling cancer
National Forests in North Carolina officials said crews are working to contain a 61 acre fire...
Officials working to contain 677-acre fire at Collett Ridge in NC
Car Crash
WANTED: Officials searching for man following two car incidents on I-85
Henderson Co. fire
Homes evacuated as crews work to contain 175-acre fire in Henderson County