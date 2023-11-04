Officials working to contain 1,335-acres fire at Collett Ridge in NC

Officials issue a Code Red Air Quality Action Day
Officials said the fire was reported on Monday, October 23, and was initially 61 acres.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ANDREWS, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Forests Service in North Carolina says crews are working to contain a now 1,335-acres fire at Collett Ridge that started almost two week ago.

According to officials, due to dry fuels on the forest floor such as leaf litter, smoke continues to be produced and may be visible from Highway 74.

Crews completed handline from Lords Way down toward Junaluska Road and then east along the old powerline corridor.

They will continue to work within nearby communities to provide structure protection, and scouting the area to identify secondary containment lines, which could be a natural or man-made barrier such as a creek or road.

As of Saturday, November 4, the fire crossed the Rim Trail to the south and moved into a burn unit where the U.S. Forest Service conducted a prescribed burn this past March. The trail is temporarily closed for about 7 miles from Big Stump to Shinebone.

Crews are currently working near Junaluska Road.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality issued a Code Orange air quality action day for Cherokee County on Saturday, but that alert has now increased to a code Red.

Those with respiratory disease such as Asthma are advised to stay indoors.

At this time, there are no trail, road, or area closures, but the public should avoid the area so crews and resources can work safely.

