Suspect in custody after bystanders stop theft at Greenville Co. shooting range

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office announced that a suspect was recently taken into custody after trying to steal guns from a shooting range in the area.

Deputies said they responded to Sharpshooters along Rutherford Road at around 4:45 p.m. after someone reported that a man had come in and broken multiple display cases holding guns.

According to deputies, people inside the business confronted the man and stopped him until deputies arrived.

Deputies stated that the suspect was taken into custody and transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Stay with us as we work to learn more about the situation.

