Troopers searching for suspect following hit-and-run incident

Officials said the occupants in the other vehicle were seriously injured
Officials searching for information regarding hit-and-run incident in Spartanburg.
Officials searching for information regarding hit-and-run incident in Spartanburg.(South Carolina Highway Patrol)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SPARTNABURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is searching for information in reference to a hit-and-run incident that happened Friday night.

According to troopers, the incident occurred at around 9 p.m. when a 2015 RAM 3500 pickup truck was traveling east on New Cut Road near I-26 when it was hit by a sedan head-on. The driver of the RAM left the scene.

Officials said the occupants of the sedan were seriously injured as a result of the crash.

If anyone has information on the identity of the driver of the 2015 RAM contact Highway Patrol at 864-241-1000 or 1-800-768-1501.

