Troopers searching for suspect following hit-and-run incident

SPARTNABURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is searching for information in reference to a hit-and-run incident that happened Friday night.

According to troopers, the incident occurred at around 9 p.m. when a 2015 RAM 3500 pickup truck was traveling east on New Cut Road near I-26 when it was hit by a sedan head-on. The driver of the RAM left the scene.

Officials searching for information following hit-and-run incident in Spartanburg County. (South Carolina Highway Patrol)

Officials said the occupants of the sedan were seriously injured as a result of the crash.

If anyone has information on the identity of the driver of the 2015 RAM contact Highway Patrol at 864-241-1000 or 1-800-768-1501.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.