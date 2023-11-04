WANTED: Officials searching for man following two car incidents on I-85

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’ Office said they are searching for a suspect after he fled officials in Georgia and crashed in Anderson County Saturday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia Sate Patrol sent out a ‘Be On the Lookout’ (BOLO) on a black Dodge Charger that had side-swiped a vehicle on I-85.

Once it entered the county, Anderson County deputies pursued the Dodge and attempted a traffic stop due to the reckless driving.

However, the Dodge later rear-ended another vehicle on I-85 near Ext 32, and the driver got out and ran on Highway 8.

At this time, deputies checked on the occupant in the other vehicle, and once it was confirmed that no medical attention was needed, they pursued the driver of the Dodge.

At this time, deputies have not been able to find the man after searching for him on foot, with K-9 officers and helicopters.

Deputies said the driver is described as a black man with short dreadlocks and all black clothing, possibly missing his shoes.

They also said there is a chance he might have hitched a ride out of the Highway 8 area.

If anyone does have information regarding his location, call the Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4444.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.