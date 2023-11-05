22-year-old dies after vehicle crashes into embankment, trees

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pixabay)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 1:07 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Coroner’s Office said a 22-year-old woman is dead following a crash that happened Sunday morning.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash occurred at around 2:35 a.m. on Georgia Road near Hellams Road.

Officials said the woman was driving a 2012 Nissan Coupe at a high rate of speed when she ran a stop sign just before going off the right side of the road and hitting an embankment and trees.

Officials said the passenger in the vehicle was taken to the hospital for treatment, but their condition is unknown.

The coroner identified the driver as Keundrea Thompson. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquake
Earthquake confirmed near Tennessee, North Carolina border
Greenville Co. deputies arrest suspect following shooting, carjackings
Suspect appears in bond court following shooting, carjackings in Greenville Co.
Officials searching for information regarding hit-and-run incident in Spartanburg.
Troopers searching for suspect following hit-and-run incident
Henderson Co. fire
2 homes lost, others evacuated as crews work to contain 250-acre fire in Henderson County
Doyle Wayne Whisenhunt
Suspect charged after allegedly driving through Oconee Nuclear Station gate

Latest News

Henderson Co. fire
2 homes lost, others evacuated as crews work to contain 431-acre fire in Henderson County
Alfredo Pontani
Suspect appears in bond court following shooting, carjackings in Greenville Co.
Bond hearing for Alfredo Pontani
Bond hearing for Alfredo Pontani
A burn ban restricts outdoor burning of any kind and are enforced by the local sheriff’s...
Officials issue burning ban for Tryon