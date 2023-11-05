22-year-old dies after vehicle crashes into embankment, trees

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Coroner’s Office said a 22-year-old woman is dead following a crash that happened Sunday morning.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash occurred at around 2:35 a.m. on Georgia Road near Hellams Road.

Officials said the woman was driving a 2012 Nissan Coupe at a high rate of speed when she ran a stop sign just before going off the right side of the road and hitting an embankment and trees.

Officials said the passenger in the vehicle was taken to the hospital for treatment, but their condition is unknown.

The coroner identified the driver as Keundrea Thompson. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

