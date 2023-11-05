Burning bans across western NC

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As fire crews in western North Carolina work to contain a large fire that started Friday, several burning bans have gone into effect.

These also come as dry conditions continue across the region.

On Sunday, the N.C. Forest Service announced bans on all open burning and canceled all burning permits for the following counties in our area:

Graham

Henderson

Jackson

Macon

McDowell

Polk

Rutherford

Swain

Transylvania

Officials say more counties, including Burke, Cherokee, Clay and others are also impacted by the ban.

To read more details, visit the N.C. Forest Service website.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.