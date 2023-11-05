Coroner identifies 22-year-old in deadly crash in Laurens Co.

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Coroner’s Office said a 22-year-old woman is dead following a deadly crash that happened Sunday morning.

According to the coroner, the crash occurred at around 2:38 a.m. on Hellams Road near Georgia Road.

The coroner said the woman was driving a vehicle at a high rate of speed when she ran a stop sign just before going off the right side of the road and hitting an embankment and trees.

Officials said the passenger in the vehicle was taken to the hospital for treatment, but their condition is unknown.

The coroner identified the driver as Keundrea Thompson. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

