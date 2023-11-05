Furman rallies past Chattanooga 17-14 to earn share of SoCon title

By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHATTANOOGA, TENN. (AP) - Freshman Carson Jones connected with Wayne Anderson Jr. on a go-ahead touchdown with 1:44 left and Furman held off Chattanooga 17-14 on Saturday to claim a share of the Southern Conference regular-season title.

Furman (8-1, 6-0) won its seventh straight game overall and 12th in league play. The Paladins have a share of the SoCon championship for a league-best 15th time. Furman can make its championship outright with a win in either of its final two regular-season games against VMI or Wofford.

The Furman defense stopped Chattanooga’s final trick play on fourth-and-3 to take over on downs and run out the clock.

The teams combined for 21 points in the fourth quarter.

Jones’ first touchdown pass went to Colton Hinton from 27 yards out for a 10-7 lead. Chattanooga took the lead on Jamoi Mayes’ catch-and-run touchdown of 70 yards with 8:53 left.

Chattanooga QB Chase Artopoeus also had a 67-yard scoring pass to Javin Whatley in the second quarter for a 7-point lead at the break.

Artopoeus was 20 of 38 for 289 yards with two touchdowns for Chattanooga (7-3, 6-2). Mayes and Whatley each finished with 100-plus yards receiving.

