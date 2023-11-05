Gamecocks Set for Historic Season Opener

Dawn Staley takes questions after loss to Iowa in Final Four
Dawn Staley takes questions after loss to Iowa in Final Four
By Beth Hoole
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 12:42 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - No. 6/4 South Carolina joins No. 10/10 Notre Dame in making history when the two tip off at 1 p.m. ET on Mon., Nov. 6, in the first NCAA women’s basketball regular-season game ever played in Paris, France.

The tip-off marks Hall of Famer Dawn Staley’s 24th season as a head coach and 16th at South Carolina. She enters the year with a completely new starting lineup after the Gamecocks lost all five starters from last season, and five of their 11 players are new to the program this season.

While the names may have changed, the talent is still there with eight McDonald’s All-Americans on the roster, including 2023 SEC Sixth Woman of the Year Kamilla Cardoso and SEC All-Freshman selection Raven Johnson.

Not just the names have changed though, the makeup has as well with a more guard-dominant lineup this season. Five dynamic backcourt players all have the ability to score at all three levels and can distribute the ball as well for the Gamecocks.

Three-point shooting, often seen as an Achilles heel of the Gamecocks, should also be a weapon for the team this season. They flexed the muscle at the team’s lone exhibition game against Rutgers when South Carolina shot 46.2 percent (6-13) from the arc in the first half and finished the game with 10 three-pointers.

The Gamecocks and Fighting Irish have met five times ahead of tonight’s game with at least one team ranked every time. Notre Dame leads the series 3-2.

While the series began with a pair of Gamecock wins in a home-and-home series in the 1980-81 and 1981-82 seasons, the other three meetings have been on a neutral court in South Carolina’s Dawn Staley era with all three going to the Irish.

Most recently, then-No. 6 Notre Dame eked out an 85-92 win over then-No. 3 South Carolina on Nov. 26, 2017, in the title game of the Gulf Coast Showcase. It was also the Irish who ended the Gamecocks’ first Final Four run with a last-second 66-65 win on Nov. 5, 2015.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquake
Earthquake confirmed near Tennessee, North Carolina border
Greenville Co. deputies arrest suspect following shooting, carjackings
Greenville Co. deputies arrest suspect following shooting, carjackings
Officials searching for information regarding hit-and-run incident in Spartanburg.
Troopers searching for suspect following hit-and-run incident
Henderson Co. fire
2 homes lost, others evacuated as crews work to contain 250-acre fire in Henderson County
Doyle Wayne Whisenhunt
Suspect charged after allegedly driving through Oconee Nuclear Station gate

Latest News

South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) tries to stay inbounds during the first half...
Rattler and Leggette and takeaways help South Carolina to a 38-28 win over Jacksonville State
Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts (0) tackles Clemson wide receiver Beaux Collins (80) during the...
Take That, Tyler: Clemson, Swinney hold off No. 12 Notre Dame 31-23
Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) runs with the ball while pursued by Wake Forest defensive...
Clemson parents create pregame tradition
Clemson during the 2023 Ally ACC Women’s Soccer Championship in Cary, N.C. Sunday Thursday...
Clemson Tigers Advance To ACC Championship