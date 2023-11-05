Gamecocks Set for Historic Season Opener

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - No. 6/4 South Carolina joins No. 10/10 Notre Dame in making history when the two tip off at 1 p.m. ET on Mon., Nov. 6, in the first NCAA women’s basketball regular-season game ever played in Paris, France.

The tip-off marks Hall of Famer Dawn Staley’s 24th season as a head coach and 16th at South Carolina. She enters the year with a completely new starting lineup after the Gamecocks lost all five starters from last season, and five of their 11 players are new to the program this season.

While the names may have changed, the talent is still there with eight McDonald’s All-Americans on the roster, including 2023 SEC Sixth Woman of the Year Kamilla Cardoso and SEC All-Freshman selection Raven Johnson.

Not just the names have changed though, the makeup has as well with a more guard-dominant lineup this season. Five dynamic backcourt players all have the ability to score at all three levels and can distribute the ball as well for the Gamecocks.

Three-point shooting, often seen as an Achilles heel of the Gamecocks, should also be a weapon for the team this season. They flexed the muscle at the team’s lone exhibition game against Rutgers when South Carolina shot 46.2 percent (6-13) from the arc in the first half and finished the game with 10 three-pointers.

The Gamecocks and Fighting Irish have met five times ahead of tonight’s game with at least one team ranked every time. Notre Dame leads the series 3-2.

While the series began with a pair of Gamecock wins in a home-and-home series in the 1980-81 and 1981-82 seasons, the other three meetings have been on a neutral court in South Carolina’s Dawn Staley era with all three going to the Irish.

Most recently, then-No. 6 Notre Dame eked out an 85-92 win over then-No. 3 South Carolina on Nov. 26, 2017, in the title game of the Gulf Coast Showcase. It was also the Irish who ended the Gamecocks’ first Final Four run with a last-second 66-65 win on Nov. 5, 2015.



