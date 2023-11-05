Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker welcome first baby together

FILE - Kourtney Kardashian, left, and Travis Barker appear at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in...
FILE - Kourtney Kardashian, left, and Travis Barker appear at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. According to reports, Friday, May 20, Kardashian and Barker hit Portofino for a long wedding weekend.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 8:05 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Kardashian family is expanding once again.

People Magazine reports Kourtney Kardashian Barker and her husband Travis Barker have a new baby.

The couple is already parents to six children from previous relationships, but this is their first baby together.

They got married last year and last June, they announced they were having a boy.

Kardashian Barker is 44 and her husband is 47.

He is the drummer with the rock band Blink-182.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquake
Earthquake confirmed near Tennessee, North Carolina border
Greenville Co. deputies arrest suspect following shooting, carjackings
Greenville Co. deputies arrest suspect following shooting, carjackings
Officials searching for information regarding hit-and-run incident in Spartanburg.
Troopers searching for suspect following hit-and-run incident
Henderson Co. fire
Homes evacuated as crews work to contain 175-acre fire in Henderson County
Doyle Wayne Whisenhunt
Suspect charged after allegedly driving through Oconee Nuclear Station gate

Latest News

Secretary of State Antony Blinken tells the Senate Appropriations Committee that the United...
Blinken meets Abbas in the West Bank in the latest stop on his diplomat push on the Israel-Hamas war
Palestinians inspect the damage of a house destroyed by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City,...
Warplanes strike Gaza refugee camp as Israel rejects US push for a pause in fighting
A burn ban restricts outdoor burning of any kind and are enforced by the local sheriff’s...
Officials issue burning ban due to atmospheric conditions in Buncombe Co.
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a break in his civil business fraud trial at...
Trump’s decades of testimony provide some clues about how he’ll fight for his real estate empire
Henderson Co. fire
Homes evacuated as crews work to contain 175-acre fire in Henderson County