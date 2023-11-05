Lyman celebrates its 100-year anniversary

Lyman is celebrating its centennial anniversary this weekend with two days full of festivities.
Nov. 5, 2023
LYMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Lyman is celebrating its centennial anniversary this weekend for two days full of festivities.

The town, founded in 1923, was a thriving cotton mill village created for the Pacific Mills company. The company purchased 750 acres and built one of the most modern textile operations of the time, and the largest employer in Spartanburg County.

The celebration commemorates the construction of the Lyman Printing and Finishing Company.

Festivities for Lyman’s centennial celebration kicks off Saturday with a family-friendly day in the Park of Lyman, located at 140 Community Street, and ends Sunday with a jazz musician, lunch and a journey down memory lane for family and friends of the original mill town.

“The fabric of the Lyman community and commerce was woven from the threads of our notable past, says Mayor Glenn Greer II. “Our community is excited to honor our legacy and remember those who made it possible.”

