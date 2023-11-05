Matthew Perry Foundation established for late ‘Friends’ actor to help people with addiction

The Emmy-nominated actor's sarcastic but lovable Chandler Bing was among television’s most famous characters. (CNN, Getty Images, Flatiron Books)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 1:27 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Less than a week after his death, a foundation has been established in the name of Matthew Perry to help people dealing with addiction.

“In the spirit of Matthew Perry’s enduring commitment to helping others struggling with the disease of addiction, we embark on a journey to honor his legacy by establishing the Matthew Perry Foundation, guided by his own words and experiences, and driven by his passion for making a difference in as many lives as possible,” said an inaugural statement establishing the Matthew Perry Foundation on Friday.

The Emmy-nominated “Friends” star often spoke publicly about his struggles with drug and alcohol addiction. The foundation, which is now accepting donations, cited his desire to be remembered as someone who helped others with substance abuse even more than his sitcom stardom.

The foundation will be maintained by the National Philanthropic Trust. No further details on the organization were immediately released.

Perry was declared dead at age 54 after paramedics found him unresponsive at his Los Angeles home on Oct. 28. Authorities are investigating the cause.

He starred along with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer for 10 seasons on NBC’s “Friends.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquake
Earthquake confirmed near Tennessee, North Carolina border
Officials searching for information regarding hit-and-run incident in Spartanburg.
Troopers searching for suspect following hit-and-run incident
Greenville Co. deputies arrest suspect following shooting, carjackings
Greenville Co. deputies arrest suspect following shooting, carjackings
Henderson Co. fire
Homes evacuated as crews work to contain 175-acre fire in Henderson County
Doyle Wayne Whisenhunt
Suspect charged after allegedly driving through Oconee Nuclear Station gate

Latest News

The United States and Arab partners are disagreeing on the need for a cease-fire in the Gaza...
Blinken opposes cease-fire in meeting with Arab leaders as Israel-Hamas war rages
Dabo on record wins
If anyone has information on the identity of the driver of the 2015 RAM contact Highway Patrol...
Troopers searching for suspect following hit-and-run incident
Greenville Co. deputies arrest suspect following shooting, carjackings
Greenville Co. deputies arrest suspect following shooting, carjackings