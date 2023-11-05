McDowell Co. officials issue burn ban

By Sumner Moorer
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell Co. Fire Marshal’s Office says they’ve issued a ban on all outdoor burning within 100 feet of a structure.

Officials say this ban comes in addition to the open burning ban issued by the N.C. Forest Service, set to start at 5:00 p.m. Sunday, November 5.

Officials say the ban does not include cooking fires with grills and smokers.

According to Emergency Services, all burning permits are now canceled and all fires should be extinguished.

Officials say this ban was issued as McDowell County continues to experience severe drought conditions.

Officials say to report all fires to 911.

