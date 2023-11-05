Officials issue burning ban for Tryon

A burn ban restricts outdoor burning of any kind and are enforced by the local sheriff’s...
A burn ban restricts outdoor burning of any kind and are enforced by the local sheriff’s office. Any people caught violating the ban face a fine of $100 to $500.(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TRYON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Town of Tryon issued a burning ban due to hazardous fire conditions in the area on Sunday.

Officials said all outdoor burning is not allowed in areas within 100 feet of any type of structure. This includes all outdoor burning pits.

The ban takes effect at noon on November 5, and will remain in effect until such time as conditions improve.

