Officials issue burning ban for Tryon

TRYON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Town of Tryon issued a burning ban due to hazardous fire conditions in the area on Sunday.

Officials said all outdoor burning is not allowed in areas within 100 feet of any type of structure. This includes all outdoor burning pits.

The ban takes effect at noon on November 5, and will remain in effect until such time as conditions improve.

