Panthers, Bryce Young seeking 2nd-straight win against struggling Colts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A week after earning their first victory of the Bryce Young era, the Carolina Panthers are seeking their second-straight win on Sunday.

Young is fresh off a game-winning drive to beat the Houston Texans, and will look to keep the momentum going when the Indianapolis Colts visit Bank of America Stadium for a cross-conference matchup.

The Colts, who currently sit 3-5 on the year, lost their own rookie quarterback, Anthony Richardson, due to a shoulder injury in Week 5. Veteran backup Gardner Minshew has taken over the reigns since then, losing all three of his starts.

Both teams enter Sunday’s game in less-than-ideal playoff situations, and at this point, little more matters for Carolina than the development of Bryce Young.

Over his first six NFL games, Young has showed steady improvement, with perhaps his best three games coming over that span.

In the Panthers’ past three contests, he has passed for five touchdowns and 699 yards and has completed nearly 64% of his passes. He has done that while playing behind a leaky offensive line and with a receiving corps that outside of Adam Thielen has struggled to get open. To their credit, though, the entire offense stepped up when it needed to against Houston.

“We’ve made strides. I think you can see it on offense. Fewer penalties, fewer turnovers,” Panthers head coach Frank Reich said this week. “I think the execution is getting better and better.”

As for the offense and its continued improvement, it will look to do so under offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, who will call plays for the second week in a row on Sunday. The change was made from Reich to Brown during the team’s Week 7 bye.

Brown and Young will have an opportunity to capitalize on a Colts defense that has been far from stellar this year. Indianapolis is giving up more than 370 yards per game, which is fifth-worst in the NFL, and is allowing more points than any other team.

Carolina’s run game, which has gotten off to a slow start this season, has a chance to get going on Sunday, with Indianapolis surrendering more than 120 yards per game. That could benefit running back Chuba Hubbard, who will get the starting nod for the second-straight game, taking over the role from free-agent signing Miles Sanders.

Defensively, the Panthers are still a bit beat up and will likely be without safety Vonn Bell. Edge rusher Justin Houston has already been ruled out with a hamstring injury. Both Bell and cornerback Jaycee Horn, though, are getting closer to returning.

Reigning NFC Defensive Player of the Week Frankie Luvu was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday of this week, but is expected to be a full-go on Sunday afternoon.

Another notable development ahead of the showdown is that it will be Reich’s first time facing his former team. He was fired by Indianapolis after Week 9 of last season, after having served as its head coach since 2018.

Kickoff for Sunday’s matchup is set for 4:05 p.m. on CBS/WBTV. The Colts enter the game as 2.5-point favorites.

