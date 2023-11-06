Air quality issues persist, along with dry and warmer weather

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Wildfires in the mountains continue to create air quality issues across western North Carolina with unseasonably warm weather sticking around this week.

Monday is a First Alert Weather Day for western North Carolina. Air Quality Alerts are in place until midnight Monday for a number of counties in western North Carolina. An a code orange air quality alert is in place for the following counties: GRAHAM, HAYWOOD, HENDERSON, JACKSON and SWAIN with a code red air quality alert for MACON COUNTY. Ongoing wildfires in Cherokee and Henderson counties continue to produce smoke levels which are unhealthy for those with respiratory or heart conditions. Limit time outdoors and keep windows closed if you live in the affected areas.

Even outside of the air quality alerts, skies are hazy from the wildfire smoke blowing across the area. The one positive is the sunrises and sunsets should be beautiful the next few days.

air quality (air quality)

The other big story this week is another round of above to near record high heat. Monday is mainly sunny with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 70s.

Regional Forecast, Monday (WHNS)

Temperatures climb a little more to the mid 70s in the mountains to around 80 in the Upstate for the middle part of the week. In fact, highs are within three degrees of the record highs each afternoon.

3-Day Outlook (WHNS)

Friday brings a much needed chance for rain as a cold front moves into the area. The rain could help relieve some of the effects of the wildfires as well as ease the moderate to severe drought conditions across the area. Unfortunately, the models are split on whether or not we get a good round of soaking rain or just some spotty showers. The more robust Euro model gives us a good chance for rain Friday and Saturday with even some rain lingering into Sunday in the Upstate. Stay tuned as we fine tune the forecast for the weekend.

regional FT (regional FT)

Cooler air returns along with the cold front. Highs dip into the upper 60s to low 70s on Friday and drop again to the upper 50s to low 60s for Saturday and Sunday.

weekend (weekend)

