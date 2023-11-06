Air quality issues persist, along with dry and warmer weather

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Wildfires continue to create air quality issues across western North Carolina, while our weather remains quiet otherwise.

Air Quality Alerts have been extended until midnight Monday, and expanded to include a wider swath of western North Carolina. A Code Orange Alert is now in place for the following counties: GRAHAM, HAYWOOD, HENDERSON, JACKSON, MACON, POLK, SWAIN. Ongoing wildfires will continue to produce levels of smoke that will be unhealthy for those with respiratory or heart conditions. Continue to limit time outdoors and keep windows closed if you live in the affected areas.

Air Quality Alert in effect until midnight Monday. (WHNS)

Beyond the air quality concerns, our weather will remain quiet again tonight. Clear skies are expected, with chilly lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Be ready to dress warmly as you head out in the morning.

Mostly sunny skies will continue on Monday as temperatures continue on a warming trend. Skies may be hazy at times due to wildfire smoke, with highs climbing into the low to mid 70s.

Regional Forecast, Monday (WHNS)

Things will remain on cruise control through Thursday, with highs gradually warming into the middle and upper 70s by midweek. We’re even on track to take a run at 80 by Thursday! Friday offers up the chance for some showers when a new cold arrives, and a few may stick around into Saturday morning before giving way to clearer skies. Highs will dip back to the upper 50s and 60s on Saturday.

3-Day Outlook (WHNS)

