Areas without water due to line break in Ware Shoals

WARE SHOALS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Town of Ware Shoals announced a boil water advisory will be issued once water is restored following line break.

Officials said the Greenacres, Pinehills and Smith Street Ext. areas will be without water until further notice.

Once crews restore the water, a 48-hour boil water advisory will be issued.

