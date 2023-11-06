Areas without water due to line break in Ware Shoals

A 48-hour boil water advisory will be issued once water is restored
(Source: AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WARE SHOALS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Town of Ware Shoals announced a boil water advisory will be issued once water is restored following line break.

Officials said the Greenacres, Pinehills and Smith Street Ext. areas will be without water until further notice.

Once crews restore the water, a 48-hour boil water advisory will be issued.

