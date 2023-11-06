Canebrake house sells at foreclosure auction

By Grace Runkel
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greer home that was the scene of a gruesome murder will soon have a new owner even though the case itself isn’t close to going to trial.

The property at 122 Canebrake Drive sold at a foreclosure auction this morning for $256,000.

Officials say Christina Parcell was found dead in the Greer home, stabbed dozens of times in October 2021. The following month Zachary Hughes was charged with her murder.

The auction wraps up a six year long foreclosure proceeding.

There were about 60 people packed into a Greenville County courtroom to bid on foreclosed properties. Canebrake was up first.

More than 30 offers were placed, but the home ended up with Hillside Properties LLC.

