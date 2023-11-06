Clemson falls to Florida State in women’s soccer ACC championship

Clemson during the 2023 Ally ACC Women’s Soccer Championship in Cary, N.C. Sunday Thursday...
Clemson during the 2023 Ally ACC Women’s Soccer Championship in Cary, N.C. Sunday Thursday November 2nd, 2023 (Photo by Jaylynn Nash/ACC)(Jaylynn Nash | Jaylynn Nash)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In a narrow loss on Sunday, Clemson women’s soccer fell to the top-seeded Florida State in the ACC Championship.

The Seminoles won the matchup against the No. 7 Tigers 2-1.

Despite the loss for the Tigers, the team made history as the first group to play in the final round of the ACC tournament since 2002. Clemson picked up more corner-kicks than Florida State and Halle Mackiewicz picked up for saves.

“This was a high-level game today,” said Head Coach Eddie Radwanski. “For me, every time we play games like this, I know it helps our team to get better.”

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Kourtney Kardashian, left, and Travis Barker appear at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in...
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker welcome first baby together
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
22-year-old dies after vehicle crashes into embankment, trees
Earthquake
Earthquake confirmed near Tennessee, North Carolina border
Alfredo Pontani
Suspect appears in bond court following shooting, carjackings in Greenville Co.
State of Emergency issued as crews work to contain 431-acre fire in NC
State of Emergency issued as crews work to contain 431-acre fire in NC

Latest News

A pylon with the Sun Belt Conference logo at Bridgeforth Stadium during the 2022 season
South Carolina men’s soccer upsets No. 1 UCF, moves to Sun Belt semifinals
The Panthers are seeking their second win in a row on Sunday when they play host to the...
Panthers, Bryce Young seeking 2nd-straight win against struggling Colts
Dawn Staley takes questions after loss to Iowa in Final Four
Gamecocks Set for Historic Season Opener
Dabo on record wins
The Citadel dropped to 0-6 on the season with a loss at Furman on Saturday
Furman rallies past Chattanooga 17-14 to earn share of SoCon title