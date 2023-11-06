Clemson falls to Florida State in women’s soccer ACC championship

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In a narrow loss on Sunday, Clemson women’s soccer fell to the top-seeded Florida State in the ACC Championship.

The Seminoles won the matchup against the No. 7 Tigers 2-1.

Despite the loss for the Tigers, the team made history as the first group to play in the final round of the ACC tournament since 2002. Clemson picked up more corner-kicks than Florida State and Halle Mackiewicz picked up for saves.

“This was a high-level game today,” said Head Coach Eddie Radwanski. “For me, every time we play games like this, I know it helps our team to get better.”

