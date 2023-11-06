Clemson men’s soccer defeats Duke to advance to ACC semifinals

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson University’s men’s soccer team is advancing to the ACC mens semifinals after a big win against the Duke Blue Devils on Sunday.

The said the Tigers connected all four of its penalty kicks and got a critical save from Joseph Andema as fourth-seeded Clemson advanced against fifth-seeded Duke after playing to a 3-3 draw on Sunday in the ACC Championship quarterfinals at Historic Riggs Field.

Clemson advances to play Louisville in the semifinal on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. at Historic Riggs Field after the Cardinals knocked off top-seeded Notre Dame on Sunday.

“I am very proud of our team,” head coach Mike Noonan said, “We have grown and learned a lot this year. It shows in matches like this when things get very difficult. I couldn’t be more proud of our players, coaches, support staff, and fans! Big time!”

