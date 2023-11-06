Country star Lee Brice is coming to Greenville

Brice will be performing an intimate acoustic solo show.
Lee Brice performs at the 2021 ACM Party for a Cause at Ascend Amphitheater on Tuesday, August...
Lee Brice performs at the 2021 ACM Party for a Cause at Ascend Amphitheater on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, in Nashville, TN. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Lee Brice is bringing his chart-topping hits to Greenville’s Peace Center Concert Hall. The country music superstar has nine radio singles that have landed at the #1 spot, including “A Woman Like You,” “Hard to Love,” “I Drive Your Truck,” and “I Don’t Dance.” He is one of the most decorated singer-songwriters in the genre, landing multiple RIAA certifications and coveted accolades over the course of his career.

On Thursday, February 15 at 7:30 p.m., Brice will be performing an intimate acoustic solo show at Peace Center called Me & My Guitar. Tickets start at $45.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, November 10 at 10:00 a.m. but anyone who wants to become a Peacekeeper and make a donation of $125 to the Peace Center can get your tickets on Wednesday, November 8. Donors giving over $1000 join the Chairman’s Circle, Backstage Players and Corporate Partners, and can purchase tickets as early as Tuesday, November 7 at 10:00 a.m.

