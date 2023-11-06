2023 Election Day: What you need to know before heading to the polls

Voters will head to the polls for Election Day on Tuesday.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Voters will head to the polls for Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

There are more than 200 local elections taking place across South Carolina, including a few big ones in the Upstate. This included the mayoral races in Greenville, Easley and Pickens.

Can I vote?

  • If you are registered to vote and there is an election in your area, you can vote.
  • To see if there is an election on Nov. 7 in your area, click here and put in your information.
  • Check your voter registration here.

What hours are polling places open on Election Day?

Polling places will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. As long as you are in line by 7 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.

Find your polling place here.

What do I take with me to vote?

When voting in person, you will be asked to show one of the following Photo IDs:

  • SC Driver’s License
  • SC Department of Motor Vehicles ID Card
    • includes SC Concealed Weapons Permit
  • SC Voter Registration Card with Photo
  • US Passport
  • Federal Military ID

Is it too late to register to vote in South Carolina?

For the Nov. 7, 2023 election: Yes. You must be registered at least 30 days prior to any election in order to vote in that election. Registration by mail applications must be postmarked at least 30 days prior to that particular election to be eligible. If the deadline falls on a Sunday or U.S. Postal Service holiday, the postmark deadline is extended to the next day that is not a Sunday or holiday.

For more information on voting, click here.

