Furman remains No. 2 in FCS poll after clinching share of SoCon title

Furman football kicks off fall camp
Furman football kicks off fall camp
By Beth Hoole
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Coming off a 17-14 Southern Conference title-clinching road win over Chattanooga on Saturday, Furman has maintained its No. 2 ranking in this week’s AFCA FCS Top 25 Poll released this morning.

The Paladins (8-1, 6-0 SoCon), winners of seven straight, trail only reigning FCS national champion South Dakota State in this week’s poll.  A trio of Big Sky Conference schools — Montana (3rd), Idaho (4th), and Montana State (5th) round out the top five.

Two other SoCon teams are also ranked — Chattanooga (17th) and Western Carolina (21st). Mercer (27th) is among others receiving votes.

Furman, which clinched at least a share of the 2023 SoCon championship — the 15th in program history — and league’s automatic bid to the FCS playoffs with the triumph over Chattanooga, can secure the conference’s outright title with a victory over VMI (Nov. 11) or Wofford (Nov. 18).

Kickoff for Saturday’s home contest against the Keydets, which will highlight Military Appreciation Day at Paladin Stadium, has been moved to 1:30 p.m.The Paladins sport an eight-game home winning streak and have won 12 consecutive SoCon games — one shy of the school standard.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Kourtney Kardashian, left, and Travis Barker appear at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in...
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker welcome first baby together
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
22-year-old dies after vehicle crashes into embankment, trees
Earthquake
Earthquake confirmed near Tennessee, North Carolina border
Public officials talk about the importance of summer learning while reflecting on distance...
Pickens Co. School District officials call e-Learning Day for several schools
Alfredo Pontani
Suspect appears in bond court following shooting, carjackings in Greenville Co.

Latest News

Clemson men’s soccer defeats Duke to advance to ACC semifinals
Clemson men’s soccer defeats Duke to advance to ACC semifinals
Clemson during the 2023 Ally ACC Women’s Soccer Championship in Cary, N.C. Sunday Thursday...
Clemson falls to Florida State in women’s soccer ACC championship
A pylon with the Sun Belt Conference logo at Bridgeforth Stadium during the 2022 season
South Carolina men’s soccer upsets No. 1 UCF, moves to Sun Belt semifinals
The Panthers are seeking their second win in a row on Sunday when they play host to the...
Panthers, Bryce Young seeking 2nd-straight win against struggling Colts