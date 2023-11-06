Furman remains No. 2 in FCS poll after clinching share of SoCon title

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Coming off a 17-14 Southern Conference title-clinching road win over Chattanooga on Saturday, Furman has maintained its No. 2 ranking in this week’s AFCA FCS Top 25 Poll released this morning.

The Paladins (8-1, 6-0 SoCon), winners of seven straight, trail only reigning FCS national champion South Dakota State in this week’s poll. A trio of Big Sky Conference schools — Montana (3rd), Idaho (4th), and Montana State (5th) round out the top five.

Furman Remains No. 2 In AFCA FCS Top 25 Poll https://t.co/P4uILwqNlV — Furman Football (@PaladinFootball) November 6, 2023

Two other SoCon teams are also ranked — Chattanooga (17th) and Western Carolina (21st). Mercer (27th) is among others receiving votes.

Furman, which clinched at least a share of the 2023 SoCon championship — the 15th in program history — and league’s automatic bid to the FCS playoffs with the triumph over Chattanooga, can secure the conference’s outright title with a victory over VMI (Nov. 11) or Wofford (Nov. 18).

Kickoff for Saturday’s home contest against the Keydets, which will highlight Military Appreciation Day at Paladin Stadium, has been moved to 1:30 p.m.The Paladins sport an eight-game home winning streak and have won 12 consecutive SoCon games — one shy of the school standard.

