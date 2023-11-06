Man dies in house fire in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office is investigating a deadly house fire that happened Saturday morning.

According to the coroner, the incident happened on Eastwood Circle at around 2:40 a.m.

Officials found a man in the condemned house.

At this time, the coroner has not released the identity of the victim.

The Spartanburg City Police Department and the Spartanburg City Fire Marshal’s Office is also investigating.

